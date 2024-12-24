‘Courtesy call’: Allu Arjun’s dad-in-law meets AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi

HYDERABAD: Amidst the ongoing controversy over the Sandhya Theatre stampede, actor Allu Arjun’s father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, who joined the Congress during the Lok Sabha elections, met AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi at the Gandhi Bhavan on Monday.

However, according to sources, the meeting did not last long as Dasmunshi was in a hurry to attend another programme.

She didn’t get time to speak to Chandrasekhar Reddy. Another a meeting will be arranged soon, said a party leader.

Later in the day, Chandrasekhar Reddy reportedly said that it was a courtesy call, and it had nothing to do with the ongoing controversy.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Yennem Srinivas Reddy sought to know if any film personalities, who are making crores, have adopted any educational or medical facilities. Demanding that all top actors adopt 20 villages, he said that the Tamil film industry is better than the Telugu industry.

Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka criticised the Centre for giving a national award in the best actor category to Allu Arjun for playing the role of a smuggler. She said that the national award was given to a movie which portrayed police in a poor light.

She ridiculed the Centre for shortlisting Pushpa film for the award and not Jai Bheem, which highlights the fighting spirit of a woman.

Meanwhile, Congress

MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the government has no enmity towards Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2, or the film industry.

Stating that the Congress has no intention to prolong the ongoing controversy, he said that the opposition parties have launched a mudslinging campaign against the government.

The Congress government is committed to developing the film industry and that’s is why it has appointed producer Dil Raju as the chairman of Film Development Corporation.