HYDRAA seeks report on lake encrochments

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA Commissioner, A V Ranganath, on Monday inspected water bodies around the Outer Ring Road and expressed anger over the encroachment of lakes, including Bhagirathamma, Tautanikunta in Nanakramguda, and Neknampur in Narsingi. He instructed the authorities concerned to submit a comprehensive report on the issue within a week.

Following complaints from the public and public representatives regarding encroachments on these lakes, Ranganath inspected them. Locals reported that rainwater from Tautanikunta pond, located upstream of the Nanakramguda main road, has been cut off.

The nala link leading downstream to Bhagirathamma has been blocked. The commissioner ordered the removal of structures and shops encroaching on nalas along both sides of Nanakramguda.

He directed HYDRAA officials to thoroughly examine the encroachments on these lakes and the blocking of nalas to prevent flood water from entering the respective tanks, in coordination with revenue, irrigation, GHMC, and HMDA officials.

The officials were also instructed to conduct a comprehensive review using maps from the National Remote Sensing Agency, the Survey of India.