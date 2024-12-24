Modi government provided 10 lakh jobs in 18 months: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Centre has been carrying out the recruitment process in a transparent manner and on a mission mode, sans any political interference, Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Narendra Modi government has provided permanent jobs to around 10 lakh youth in the last one and a half years.

He handed over appointment letters to the newly recruited Central government employees under the 14th tranche of Rozgar Mela at the Central Reserve Police Force group centre at Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan said that the Centre has been initiating all the necessary measures to create a large number of jobs in the private sector by harnessing the entrepreneurial skills of the youth through programmes like Startup India and Standup India, turning the job seekers to job creators.

Attaining ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence sector

He also said that the country is attaining “Aatmanirbharta” (self-reliance) in defence sector and is emerging as a global manufacturing hub. “From importer, India has become an exporter due to the steps taken by the government in the last few years. In 2014, out defence exports were at `900 crore but now that figure has reached Rs 15,000 crore,” he said.

The Union minister further said that in 2014, India had only two mobile companies, but now 99 per cent of mobile phones are manufactured within the country. “India is providing 4G internet services at the lowest rate in the world after China.

5G technology has become available to common man, creating more opportunities for youth. Now, we have reached a stage where we exporting cell phones to about 150 countries, including America, the UK, and Germany,” he added.

546 candidates receive job letters

During Monday’s ceremony, Kishan Reddy handed over appointment letters to 546 candidates from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. They secured jobs in CRPF, ITBP, SSB, Railways, Postal Department, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, University of Hyderabad, SBI and Canara Bank.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar handed over appointment letters to 340 candidates at a programme organised at the National Industrial Security Academy in Hakimpet.