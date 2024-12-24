No relief from Telangana HC for actor Mohan Babu

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday rejected the plea for anticipatory bail filed by veteran film actor Manchu Mohan Babu, who faces charges of attempting to murder a journalist.

In its orders, the court ruled that no interim orders could be granted without the actor’s arrest, citing the seriousness of the charges against him.

The petition sought anticipatory bail in connection with the case initially registered under Section 118 of the BNS for the attack on the journalist at Mohan Babu’s residence in Jalpally. Following legal advice, the police added Section 109 of BNS (attempt to murder) to the case.

Senior counsel L Ravichander, appearing for Mohan Babu, said that his client was in poor health and required assistance. Counsel also told the court that the veteran actor was managing educational institutions in Tirupati. Ravichander further stated that the actor was suffering from heart and neurological issues, including amnesia. However, the court remained unconvinced.

Justice K Lakshman, who heard the case, made it clear that the High Court would not issue directives to the trial court to grant bail on the day of the hearing, following guidelines set by the Supreme Court. The judge also stated that the police should be allowed to conduct their investigation in accordance with the law, and the trial court would handle the proceedings without undue pressure.

Manoj seeks protection

Meanwhile, Mohan Babu’s son, Manchu Manoj, filed a complaint with the Pahadi Shareef police on Monday, seeking protection.

He requested the police to register a complaint under relevant Sections, including criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, house trespass, mischief, wrongful confinement, and criminal trespass against his brother Manchu Vishnu and his associates.

Manoj also requested the police to investigate phone records, stolen CCTV footage, and other evidence to uncover the conspiracy. Additionally, he sought police protection for his family.