RBI report shows BRS government understated outstanding guarantees

HYDERABAD: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s report on “State Finances - A Study of Budgets of 2024-25”, released on December 19, revealed the total Outstanding Guarantees (state governments issue guarantees on behalf of urban local bodies, cooperative institutions, and public sector enterprises) of the state government at Rs 2,14,705 crore at the end of March, 2023, and Rs 2,20,606 crore at the end of March, 2024.

These guarantees are in addition to the total outstanding liabilities of the state government which were reported as Rs 3,49,727 crore at the end of March, 2023, and Rs 3,93,286 crore at the end of March, 2024.

The annexure to the budget document for 2023-24, presented by the then finance minister T Harish Rao, showed outstanding guarantees of government at Rs 38,867 crore as on 31 January, 2023.

This figure of Rs 38,867 crore, the document noted, is based on assigning risks to Rs 1,29,243 crore outstanding guarantees provided to various SPVs/Corporations/Institutions.

However, the recent report of the RBI showed the total Outstanding Guarantees of the Telangana government at Rs 2,14,705 crore at the end of March, 2023, as against Rs 38,867 crore.