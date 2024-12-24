Telangana

Telangana: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari sets six month deadline for solar plants Phase-I

During the meeting, Shanti Kumari set a deadline of six months for the officials to set up the solar power plants in the first phase in five districts.
HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has instructed officials to take immediate steps to set up solar power plants in about 231 acres in the first phase by Self-Help Groups (SHG) women in the state.

On Monday, she chaired a review meeting with officials on various schemes being undertaken as part of the Mahila Shakti programme.

During the meeting, Shanti Kumari set a deadline of six months for the officials to set up the solar power plants in the first phase in five districts. She suggested taking vacant endowments lands on lease to set up the solar plants. She also directed the officials to procure 150 electric buses for SHGs and hand them over to TGSRTC.

The chief secretary said that measures should be taken to complete the construction of Samaikya buildings in various districts by the end of June 2025. ‘Saras Mela’ should be organised by January 25 at Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar at Madhapur, she instructed.

