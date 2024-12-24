Telangana HC grants bail to Patnam in case registered at Bomraspet police station

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail to former Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy in a case registered against him at the Bomraspet police station.

The court granted bail to Narender on two surety bonds of Rs 25,000 each and on condition that he cooperates with the investigation and appears before police every Monday.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Narender seeking directions for bail in the event of his arrest in the case registered at Bomraspet police station. The Special Court handling criminal cases against of people’s representatives had already granted him bail in another case related to the Lagcherla incident.

Police had initially filed multiple FIRs against Narender in connection with this incident, but when he challenged these FIRs, Justice Lakshman quashed all but one, directing the Investigating Officer to focus on the main FIR.

In the Lagacherla incident, the petitioner and other accused were charged with obstructing government officials during a public hearing on acquisition of land for establishing pharma units in Vikarabad district.

During the hearing of the criminal petition seeking protection from arrest, the IO informed the court that the petitioner was not an accused. However, based on the confession of another accused, Mahesh, a PT warrant was later filed, identifying Narender as an accused in the case.