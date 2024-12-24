Telangana likely to get rain till December 29

HYDERABAD: The state is likely to experience light to moderate rains till December 29 under the influence of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD said the well-marked low-pressure area over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal of South Andhra Pradesh- North Tamil Nadu coasts moved west- west-southwestwards and lay over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off South Andhra Pradesh- North Tamil Nadu coasts and the associated cyclonic circulation extended upto 3.1 km above mean sea level.

It is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near the north Tamil Nadu & south Andhra Pradesh coasts on Tuesday. The minimum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2°C to 4°C during the next 5 days.

The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Adilabad at 13.5°C and the city minimum temperature was 17°C in Rajendranagar and Hayathnagar.