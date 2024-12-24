Telangana sees spike in hepatitis cases in last three years

HYDERABAD: With approximately a 150% increase in Hepatitis B cases and a 100% increase in Hepatitis C cases, Telangana has witnessed a significant rise in viral hepatitis infections over the last three years.

According to the Factsheet-2021 on the seroprevalence (the level of a pathogen in a population) of Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C by the National Programme for Surveillance of Viral Hepatitis (NPSVH) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW), Telangana recorded the highest number of Hepatitis B infections in the country.

Dr Mithun Sharma, director of Hepatology and Regenerative Medicine and consultant in Transplant Hepatology at the Centre for Hepatology, AIG Hospitals, told TNIE that Hepatitis B infections are more prevalent than Hepatitis C. He emphasised that both infections remain leading causes of liver cancer in the country.

The NPSVH tested and analysed 1,45,912 dried blood spots (DBS) samples from the National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4), focusing on women aged 15-49 years and men aged 15-54 years across 11 groups of states and Union Territories. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were included in group 1.

The report highlighted that testing was conducted for the presence of Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) and antibodies to Hepatitis C virus (anti-HCV) as biomarkers for Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C, respectively.

The findings revealed that the seroprevalence of Hepatitis B was highest in group 1 at 2.39%, followed by the north-eastern states in group 12 at 1.65% and group 7 at 1.6%. Regarding Hepatitis C, the seroprevalence in group 1 states (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh) was the third highest in the country at 0.44%.

The study also noted that individuals engaging in higher-risk sexual intercourse showed greater seroprevalence of both Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C compared to those without such risk factors.

Demand for special screening programmes

State health department data indicates a sharp rise in the number of individuals testing positive for Hepatitis B since 2022. The number of positive cases increased by around 100% in 2023 and by 150% in 2024. Between April 2022 and March 2023, 902 cases were reported, rising to 2,200 between April 2023 and March 2024, and 5,268 cases from April to October 2024. This amounts to a total of 8,370 positive cases over the last three years.