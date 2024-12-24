Telangana to review no-detention policy of Centre

HYDERABAD: The Centre has scrapped the no-detention policy for class 5 and 8 students for all the government-run schools in the country. The decision will be applicable to over 3,000 schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Sainik schools.

As per the new policy, students, who fail the year-end exam in classes 5 and 8, will be given a second chance to pass. They will have to retake the test within two months after the results are out. In case the students fail to clear the second attempt, they will be detained in the same class. However, students will not be expelled from the school.

“A class teacher shall guide the child as well as their parents, if necessary, and provide for specialised inputs after identifying the learning gaps at various stages of assessment,” an official notification read.

School education director E V Narasimha Reddy told TNIE, “We will place this decision before the cabinet subcommittee and education commission for further guidance. After due consideration, the government will take a decision. But, as of now, the old system will continue.”