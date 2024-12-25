47.01 LMT paddy procured so far in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government has so far procured 47.01 LMT of paddy from 8.8 lakh farmers worth over Rs 10,903 crore this Kharif season.

Last Kharif season, the state government had 41.20 LMT of paddy.

According to sources, of the total paddy procured, 28.23 LMT is of coarse variety while 18.78 LMT of is superfine variety.

As promised, the government paid `500 bonus per quintal of superfine variety paddy to around 3.36 lakh farmers. While a total of `939 crore is to be paid as bonus, the government has so far paid `591 crore, sources added.

Officials said that the Civil Supplies department has made proper arrangements at the procurement centres. Adequate precautions have been taken to ensure that farmers do not suffer losses even due to strong winds and unseasonal rains, they said.

