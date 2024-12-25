80 lakh applications received, 32 lakhs verified so far, says Telangana Housing Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday said that the application verification process for Indiramma housing scheme will be completed in the first week of January.
Speaking to the media after a review meeting he had with the officials at the Telangana Housing Corporation office in Himayatnagar, the minister said: “The government has received 80 lakh applications under the Indiramma housing scheme. Of these, 32 lakh applications have been verified so far.”
“The government will provide 20 lakh houses in the next four years. Indiramma Committees will select the beneficiaries in a transparent manner,” he said.
“Even if some people are found to be not eligible based on norms set by the Union government, the state government is ready to provide them houses. Without linking this scheme to the ration cards, we will give priority to those who own house sites. Within a week, we will set up a grievance cell and special website as well as a toll free number,” he said.
The minister, meanwhile, revealed the state government’s plan to acquire hundreds of acres around Hyderabad and the Housing Board will construct houses for the beneficiaries .
“We will also complete the works on houses which were left incomplete by the previous government,” he said.
He also said that the government will not hesitate to take action against officials if any of them is found to be indulging in irregularities while implementing the scheme.