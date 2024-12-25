80 lakh applications received, 32 lakhs verified so far, says Telangana Housing Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday said that the application verification process for Indiramma housing scheme will be completed in the first week of January.

Speaking to the media after a review meeting he had with the officials at the Telangana Housing Corporation office in Himayatnagar, the minister said: “The government has received 80 lakh applications under the Indiramma housing scheme. Of these, 32 lakh applications have been verified so far.”

“The government will provide 20 lakh houses in the next four years. Indiramma Committees will select the beneficiaries in a transparent manner,” he said.