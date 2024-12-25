Cheating cases, road accidents surge in Rajanna-Sircilla: SP Akhil Mahajan

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : The annual crime report for the Rajanna-Sircilla district was released by SP Akhil Mahajan on Tuesday. The report indicates a steady increase in cases over the past three years. A total of 2,257 cases were registered in 2022, 2,969 in 2023, and 3,106 in 2024.

Cybercrime cases remained consistent, with 64 cases registered each year. However, cheating cases showed a significant increase, with 443 cases reported in 2024 compared to 329 in 2023.

Road accident cases also rose compared to previous years. In 2024, 294 cases were registered, resulting in 89 fatalities and 205 injuries. In 2023, 218 cases were recorded, with 74 deaths and 144 injuries. To address road safety concerns, village road safety committees have been constituted. Additionally, measures such as installing 3D animated patrol car models at intersections, speed breakers and signboards have been implemented to control vehicle speeds.

Conviction rates also improved, increasing from 58 in 2023 to 77 in 2024, with three individuals sentenced to life imprisonment this year.

On the issue of ganja smuggling, the district police maintained a strong focus. A total of 93 cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 211 persons and the seizure of 41.272 kg of ganja. Additionally, 141 history sheets were opened against ganja peddlers.

The district police have also prioritised the safety of women and girls by organising special awareness programmes, the SP noted.