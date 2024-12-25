Congress protests against Shah’s comments on Ambedkar

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC national coordinator for SC, OBC, Minority & Adivasi Departments Koppula Raju on Tuesday took out a rally in Hyderabad as part of the Congress’ nationwide protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on Dr BR Ambedkar in Parliament.
They garlanded the Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund and submitted a memorandum to Hyderabad District Collector, requesting the President to remove Amit Shah from his post.
Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Goud said: “Amit Shah made adverse remarks against Ambedkar whom we revere as god. His remarks hurt the sentiments of every citizen who abides by the Constitution. People are also upset by Prime Minister Narendra Modi supporting Amit Shah over this issue.”
He alleged that BJP was trying to replace the Constitution with Manusmriti.
Koppula Raju said that Amit Shah’s remarks showed the hatred RSS and BJP collectively have towards the architect of the Constitution.
He said that it is unacceptable to make such comments against the people who liberated the lives of Advasi and Dalits.
The Congress cadre and leaders held similar protests in Adilabad, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.
In Adilabad, Kisan Congress state general secretary B Srikanth Reddy and women’s wing leader Attram Suguna led the protests.
In Nizamabad, DCC president Manala Mohan Reddy, City Congress chief Kesha Venu and Urdu Academy chairman Taher Bin Hamdan participated in the protests.
Kamareddy DCC chief Kailas Srinivas led the protests during which they burnt an effigy of Amit Shah at Ambedkar ‘X’ Roads in Kamareddy town.