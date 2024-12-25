Congress protests against Shah’s comments on Ambedkar

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC national coordinator for SC, OBC, Minority & Adivasi Departments Koppula Raju on Tuesday took out a rally in Hyderabad as part of the Congress’ nationwide protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on Dr BR Ambedkar in Parliament.

They garlanded the Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund and submitted a memorandum to Hyderabad District Collector, requesting the President to remove Amit Shah from his post.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Goud said: “Amit Shah made adverse remarks against Ambedkar whom we revere as god. His remarks hurt the sentiments of every citizen who abides by the Constitution. People are also upset by Prime Minister Narendra Modi supporting Amit Shah over this issue.”