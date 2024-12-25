Medak church all set for centenary fete
MEDAK : All arrangements have been made for the centenary celebrations of Medak Cathedral, popularly known as Medak church, scheduled for Wednesday.
The church has been illuminated with colourful lights. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and several others are expected to participate in the celebrations.
As the event marks a historic milestone for the Medak Cathedral, foreign dignitaries are also expected to attend.
The organisers have made elaborate arrangements for the occasion, with heavy police security mobilised in view of the VIP visit and the expected large gathering from Telangana and neighbouring states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
The chief minister is set to visit the Durga Bhavani temple at Edupayala first, where he will lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects. He will then proceed to Medak.
By Tuesday morning, several people have already arrived at the district headquarters, setting up temporary tents for accommodation. Local eateries and shops are also gearing up to cater to the needs of devotees attending the celebrations.
Medak Cathedral, built by Charles Walker, a British missionary, holds immense historical significance. During a devastating famine, Walker initiated the construction of the church under a “food for work” programme to provide employment and prevent starvation deaths. Over 1914 to 1924, workers were compensated with paddy, ensuring sustenance for the local community.
The cathedral, one of the largest in India, stands at 174 feet tall, 100 feet wide and 200 feet long. It has retained its splendour and continues to attract visitors from diverse backgrounds, transcending religious barriers.