Medak church all set for centenary fete

MEDAK : All arrangements have been made for the centenary celebrations of Medak Cathedral, popularly known as Medak church, scheduled for Wednesday.

The church has been illuminated with colourful lights. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and several others are expected to participate in the celebrations.

As the event marks a historic milestone for the Medak Cathedral, foreign dignitaries are also expected to attend.

The organisers have made elaborate arrangements for the occasion, with heavy police security mobilised in view of the VIP visit and the expected large gathering from Telangana and neighbouring states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.