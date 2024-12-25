MP Owaisi gets court summons over pro-Palestine slogans in Parliament

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was summoned by the Court of District Judge in Bareilly on Tuesday following a petition alleging that he violated the Constitution by raising pro-Palestine slogans in Parliament. The AIMIM president has been asked to appear before the court on January 7.

The petition was filed by lawyer Virendra Gupta, who claimed that the five-time MP from Hyderabad violated constitutional and legal principles by expressing support for Palestine during the oath-taking ceremony on June 25.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Gupta said he initially filed the petition on July 12 in the MP/MLA Court, but it was dismissed. He then submitted a revised petition to the Court of District Judge Sudhir, who admitted the plea and issued a notice to Owaisi.

Gupta stated that he filed the petition because he felt hurt by Owaisi’s slogan, which he alleged went against the beliefs enshrined in the Constitution.

During his oath-taking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi concluded with the words “Jai Palestine” amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, which has reportedly claimed over 45,000 lives and left over a lakh injured.