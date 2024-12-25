Pending bills of local bodies will be cleared soon: Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday revealed the state government was planning to clear the pending bills of elected representatives of local bodies up to Rs 10 lakh shortly.

In a statement issued here, Vikramarka said that a total of Rs 1,300 crore bills of sarpanches, ZPTCs and MPTCs are pending till December 3.

“Out of the total pending bills, the bills up to Rs 10 lakh would amount Rs 400 crore. The government is planning to release the pending bills worth up to Rs 10 lakh,” the deputy chief minister said.

Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, blamed the previous BRS government for the unpaid bills.

He said that it was not right on the part of the BRS leaders, who were responsible for this problem, to threaten to launch agitations over the issue.

Solar power generation

Meanwhile, the deputy CM said that orders have been issued to generate solar power in the agriculture fields under Component-A of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM Kusum scheme). The solar power generation will help in providing additional income to the farmers, he said.

“Solar power plants of 0.5 MW to 2 MW capacity would be set up at dried up wells. Farmers may also lease out their agriculture lands for power generators,” he said.

Farmers’ groups, individual farmers, cooperative societies, panchayats and water user associations too can apply for the PM Kusum scheme.

Applications can be submitted online on TGREDCO webesite, he said.

“Solar power generated by the farmers under this scheme would be purchased by the Discom for 25 years, by paying Rs 3.13 per KwH,” he added.