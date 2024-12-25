Street vendor space allocation near Karimnagar GGH under scanner

KARIMNAGAR: In the wake of allegations of misuse in the allocation of small business spaces constructed for street vendors near the Government General Hospital (GGH) in the city, Mayor Y Sunil Rao has taken a serious view and ordered a probe. He directed the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) Commissioner Chahat Bajpai to conduct an inquiry to ensure justice for eligible street vendors by allocating the units appropriately.

A total of 126 shutters (business spaces for street vendors) were constructed under the Smart City Project with special funds at various locations, including near GGH, University Road and other areas. Among these, 52 units were constructed adjacent to the hospital. Allegations surfaced on social media and in local newspapers that some of these were allocated to ineligible vendors.

It may be recalled that 52 street vendors had already been selected earlier as per court directions. However, around 75 street vendors had approached the court regarding the allocation process. The court directed MCK authorities to ensure the selection of genuine and eligible vendors. A list of 52 vendors was prepared, but allegations soon emerged that some ineligible individuals had managed to secure the units. These allegations were circulated widely viral in social media and WhatsApp groups.

Meanwhile, the MCK commissioner clarified that the applications are currently being verified. She asserted that justice would be ensured for the eligible vendors and confirmed that no business space had been allocated to any applicant so far. The allocation process, she added, would be conducted through a lucky draw system.

Resolution adopted against merging of villages

The MCK passed a unanimous resolution opposing the merging of villages into the corporation under a government ordinance. Recently, the government issued an ordinance to merge five villages and one municipality into the MCK. On Tuesday, Mayor Y Sunil Rao submitted a copy of the resolution to District Collector Pamela Satpathy, requesting that it be forwarded to the government.