Telangana HC stays sessions judge decision on KCR, BRS MLA Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: In major relief to former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister T Harish Rao, Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday stayed a decision of the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district court to allow the numbering of a private petition against them.

The high court criticised the sessions judge’s decision to review the chief munsif magistrate’s order in Bhupalpally and made it clear that the jurisdiction of lower courts to accept revision petitions is limited as per Supreme Court guidelines.

In addition, the court issued notices to the unofficial respondent, social activist Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy, to file a counter and scheduled the next hearing for January 7.

KCR and Harish Rao had moved the high court arguing that the private petition filed by Rajalingamurthy, seeking to add them as respondents in the Bhupalpally district court case, was not maintainable and should be dismissed. They contended that the sessions judge lacked jurisdiction to hear the private petition, as the munsif magistrate had originally dismissed it.