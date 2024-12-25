Telangana may lose Rs 5K crore central grant due to financial crunch

HYDERABAD: The state government is on the brink of missing out on approximately Rs 5,000 crore in central funds due to an ongoing financial crunch, with the deadline for availing the Matching Grants Scheme (MGS) fast approaching.

Some key grants under the centrally sponsored scheme are set to expire by the end of this month, and unless the state releases the necessary matching funds, the central funds would lapse.

The Matching Grants Scheme is a collaborative funding mechanism where the central government and the states share the cost of various development projects.

The scheme offers a range of funding ratios, from 20 percent to 80 percent, depending on the project. This system aims to bolster infrastructure and development activities by providing states with additional financial support.

However, the state government’s inability to meet its contribution has put the funding at risk. According to highly placed sources, the Centre has made it clear that there will be “no extension” of the deadline, despite repeated requests from the state.

Concerns have been raised by the Centre regarding the potential mismatch between the projected and actuals of the Central finances, making any further delay in releasing matching funds unfeasible.