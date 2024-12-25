Union Minister Kishan hails Vajpayee as inspirational leader

HYDERABAD: Paying rich tributes to former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his 100 birth anniversary, Union Minister of Coal & Mines G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said it was a great honour for him to welcome Vajpayee whenever he visited the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh.

He said he deemed it a privilege to have worked as president of BJYM when Vajpayee was the prime minister.

He was delivering a memorial lecture at Vajpayee’s birth anniversary celebrations organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Foundation at a hotel here. The Union minister said Vajpayee will continue to be a source of inspiration for the youth and recalled how hiss speeches were packed with moral values.

He said that Vajpayee reign had kindled hopes for a separate Telangana state. Under Vajpayee’s regime, three states were created in the country. He said that Vajpayee was the only person who travelled in a bus from Delhi to Lahore.

Rajya Sabha MP Sudhansh Trivedi, former governor of Maharashtra Ch Vidyasagar Rao and other MPs, MLAs participated in the programme and recalled Vajpayee’s service to the nation.