ACB records Dana Kishore statement in E-Prix case in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has started the ball rolling in the investigation of the Formula-E race case.

The probe agency on Wednesday recorded the statement of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, who is the complainant in the case.

The official reportedly gave a detailed account of how the financial irregularities that took place in the release of Rs 55 crore in foreign exchange to a company based out of the UK for the conduct of season 11 of the Formula-E race in Hyderabad.

The recording of the statement assumes significance since BRS working president and former municipal administration minister K T Rama Rao figures as the Accused No 1 in the case.

The ACB team recorded the statement for over seven hours, which covered the entire gamut of the developments till October 23, related to conducting the Formula E Race.

ACB sources said that Dana Kishore gave a graphic account of the violations that occurred while the HMDA transferred Rs 55 crore to Formula-E Organisation (FEO) from its Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) Himayatnagar branch in Hyderabad.

The sources said that the ACB had inquired as to who had initiated the first and second agreements and why the sponsor stepped back for conducting the Formula-E race in Hyderabad.