Amid drizzle, Hyderabad enjoys a chilly Christmas

HYDERABAD: A chill in the air and drizzle added to the festive charm of Christmas celebrations in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The city woke up to a cloudy morning with occasional sunshine. By afternoon, the weather turned chillier as scattered drizzles set in.

According to the IMD, a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, off the south AP and north TN coasts, has been moving northwestward. It currently remains over the same region and is expected to weaken gradually into a low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. The state is likely to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated locations until December 27.

Minimum temperatures are forecast to remain above normal by 2°C to 4°C over the next three days. For the next 48 hours, the city is expected to have a generally cloudy sky. Misty or hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours, with light rain or drizzle in some parts of the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be around 26°C and 21°C, respectively.