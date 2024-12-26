BRS MLA Padi Kaushik summoned for questioning for allegedly abusing officer

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have issued a notice to BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, directing him to appear at 10 am on December 27 at the Masab Tank police station for questioning. The MLA is accused of abusing Banjara Hills Station House Officer (SHO) KM Raghavendra and obstructing him from carrying out his official duties.

A police officer told TNIE that at the time of granting the MLA bail in the case, the Nampally court had directed him to cooperate with the police. “Based on the court directions, we have asked him to appear for further questioning. The case is being investigated by Masab Tank SHO Parasuram Chukkapally,” the officer stated.

He said that Kaushik Reddy and others are accused of resorting to abusing and threatening Raghavendra on December 4 at the Banjara Hills police station. On the same day, the SHO lodged a complaint based on which a case was registered against Kaushik Reddy and others on charges of unlawful assembly, using force for obstructing the duties of a public servant, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, public nuisance and rioting.

Later, the police took the MLA into custody and produced him before the court.