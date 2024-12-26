CM Revanth Reddy promises funds for development of Medak church

MEDAK: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the government is ready to release funds for the development of the Medak Cathedral. He participated in the centenary celebrations of the church here on Wednesday.

Ministers Damodar Rajanarasimha (Health), Surekha (Forest) and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (Revenue) along with TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLA Mynampalli Rohit Rao, former MLA M Hanumantha Rao, District Collector Rahul Raj and other high-ranking officials also participated in the celebrations.

Wishing the devotees a Merry Christmas, Revanth said, “I am happy to take part in the centenary celebrations of Medak church on the occasion of Christmas. Considering it has completed 100 years as a well-recognised holy place, the government has decided to release adequate funds for its development.”

The chief minister emphasised that the Congress government has always stood with the underrepresented and impoverished. He added the government would provide Indiramma houses and free electricity 200 units to Dalit and tribal Christians.

Underlining that Christians have played a crucial role in serving in education and health sectors, Revanth said they have become an inspiration in introducing schemes like fee reimbursement and Rajiv Arogyasri programmes.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister visited Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani temple along with ministers where they laid the foundation stone for various developmental projects worth Rs 750 crore.