Cops warn of action on misleading posts on Sandhya Theatre stampede

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police on Wednesday issued a warning against social media accounts posting false or misleading videos and photos contradicting official statements about the Sandhya Theatre stampede.

On December 22, the police released a 9-minute, 57-second video outlining the timeline of events at Sandhya Theatre before actor Allu Arjun arrived and left the premises. However, certain social media posts alleged that 39-year-old M Revathi had died before the actor arrived at the venue.

In response, the police stated they would take strict action against individuals spreading false information or videos intended to mislead the public about the incident.

According to the police, some individuals deliberately shared misleading videos on social media to create the impression that the stampede occurred before Arjun’s arrival.

The police department reiterated its commitment to thoroughly investigating the case. “We will take legal action against those who deliberately spread such false propaganda during the ongoing investigation,” a police spokesperson said.