First year Intermediate student hangs self in hostel in Telangana

HANAMKONDA: Allegedly depressed over numerous health issues, a first-year Intermediate ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling at her college hostel in the city late on Tuesday.

According to Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) Inspector S Ravi Kumar, the victim, Guguloth Sridevi (17), a resident of Ramdhan thanda in Nellikudur mandal of Mahabubabad district, was pursuing the Maths Physics & Chemistry (MPC) course at the Ekashila Junior College in Hanamkonda

He added that Sridevi had numerous health issues. Her roommates told the police that the 17-year-old was depressed over her failing health, Ravi Kumar said, adding that Sridevi ended her life when they had gone for dinner in the hostel mess. Upon return, Sridevi’s roommates found her hanging and informed the hostel warden and staff. They shifted the 17-year-old to a private hospital, where doctors confirmed that she was dead. Subsequently, the college staff informed Sridevi’s parents, said Ravi Kumar.

Sri Devi’s parents, Jumkilal and mother Rukku, immediately rushed to college in Hanamkonda. Based on a complaint filed by her parents, a case was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The body was shifted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal for postmortem, the inspector said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)