Home Affairs minister Bandi Sanjay suspects conspiracy stampede at Sandhya Theatre

HYDERABAD: Expressing doubts regarding the controversy that erupted following the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday hinted that the police case against actor Allu Arjun was a conspiracy.

In an informal interaction with reporters at the state BJP office at Nampally here, Sanjay alleged that there were doubts surrounding the case. He also accused Congress leaders of making irresponsible statements. “Going by their comments, it appears that the Congress leaders want the Telugu film industry to relocate from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. If the film industry relocates, it would be detrimental to Telangana’s development,” Sanjay said.

He also criticised Congress leaders for their stance on Dr BR Ambedkar, questioning their right to invoke Ambedkar’s legacy. He accused the Congress government of locking rooms containing historical artefacts associated with Ambedkar and alleged that this was done to undermine the significance of the Dalit stalwart’s contributions.

Referring to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the MoS demanded to know why the former had not visited the recently unveiled Dr BR Ambedkar statue at the HMDA Ground since assuming office. “Did the chief minister forget that the statue was built with public money and only remembers that it was commissioned by the previous BRS government? Is the chief minister not visiting the statue because of this?” he asked.