Telangana: Bhu Bharati to make filing complaints plain, simple

HYDERABAD: While the Dharani portal was known for its rigidity with the proven record of complexity in even filing applications, the Congress government is planning to ease the norms by enabling applicants to file applications even on plain paper.

The government claims that this move is aimed at bringing governance closer to the people.

It is learnt that the state government is closely working on empowering mandal revenue officers (MROs) to register complaints in the dedicated mobile application.

Sources said that a token number will be generated once the MROs generate the application online. The applicants would be allowed to track the status of the application.

Under the existing system, it is mandatory to submit the applications only through the Dharani portal, the integrated land records management system. Earlier, during the BRS regime, there were around 30 modules. In many instances, the complaints landed in the wrong module only to get rejected after inordinate delays.

This procedure forced the landowners to run from pillar to post.

Recently, the Congress government passed the Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Bill, 2024, in the state legislature and is waiting for the Governor’s assent to make it into an Act. The government is gearing up to issue the rules within a month of the Governor giving his assent, sources said.

The proposed changes in bringing governance closer to the people are likely to be framed under the proposed RoR legislation. The state government is also working on addressing the issues with a fixed time frame.