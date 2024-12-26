Telangana Congress top guns to attend CWC meeting

HYDERABAD: The top brass of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with a few of their Cabinet colleagues are set to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Belagavi of Karnataka on Thursday.

TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, MLC T Jeevan Reddy and senior leader Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy will leave for Belagavi in a special flight on Thursday. While the CWC meeting is members-only, the Congress chief ministers and PCC presidents would be special invitees.

Speaking to TNIE, the TPCC president confirmed that the chief minister will be part of the delegation attending the CWC meeting. The meeting being held in Belagavi will commemorate 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi becoming the president of the Congress. He said that the delegation may discuss Telangana-specific issues on the sidelines of CWC with the top leaders.

As the top leaders — chief minister, deputy chief minister, irrigation minister and TPCC president — leave together to meet the AICC high command, there is a buzz in Congress circles regarding the long-pending political appointments within the party and the government. The attendance of these leaders is very crucial for the party to make any important decisions.

It may be mentioned here that Telangana also hosted a CWC meeting before the Telangana Assembly elections.