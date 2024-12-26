Telangana High Court urges KMC principal's response to contempt case by December 27

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has directed Kakatiya Medical College principal and additional director of medical education (DME) K Ram Kumar Reddy to file his counter to a contempt of court case filed by Dr MA Saif Ali by December 27.

Dr Saif Ali, who is facing allegations related to the ragging and subsequent suicide of Dr Dharavath Preethi, challenged his suspension from the college on June 9, 2023, without allowing him to be heard.

This was in violation of Regulation No. 23 of the National Medical Commission’s (Prevention and Prohibition of Ragging in Medical Colleges and Institutions) Regulations, 2021, Dr Saif Ali pointed out. He also told the court that his representations dated April 28, June 2, and September 11, 2023, were not considered.

The court had earlier allowed Dr Saif Ali’s writ petition, suspending the disciplinary order issued on January 8, 2024.

The court directed the college to upload his attendance records from February 20, 2023, to October 3, 2023, following the notification dated October 29, 2024, and permit him to appear for the upcoming medical postgraduate degree (MD/MS) examinations scheduled for January 2025.

Despite the court’s clear instructions on December 10, 2024, the college failed to upload Dr Saif Ali’s attendance records. Aggrieved by the non-compliance, Dr Saif Ali filed a contempt of court case.