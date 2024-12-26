Telangana to upgrade sewerage systems in 101 urban local bodies

HYDERABAD: To address sewerage-related issues and construct new sewage treatment plants (STPs), the state government has planned to undertake sewerage projects in 101 urban local bodies (ULBs) under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) 2.0 at an estimated cost of Rs 994.52 crore.
For these 101 ULBs, the project works, to be executed by the Telangana Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department (PHMED), have been divided into nine divisions: Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy and Nalgonda. The selected agency, to be finalised within one or two months through a bidding process, will sign a separate agreement with each ULB for operations and maintenance (O&M) of both existing (where required) and new underground drainage (UGD) systems for a period of 10 years after the completion and commissioning of capital works under this project.
Sources said the sewerage projects will be implemented using the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) mode of contract. Under this model, the bidder will be responsible for designing, engineering and constructing all civil, electrical, electromechanical and instrumentation works, along with installing machinery, equipment and other components. They will also handle testing and commissioning of STPs for treatment and safe disposal of municipal wastewater, including O&M for 10 years, in compliance with effluent quality parameters as stipulated by the National Green Tribunal in its order dated April 30, 2019.
Once the agreement is signed, the project completion period will be 24 months. The defect liability period (DLP) for the contract will be 10 years and will be treated independently for each ULB. During the DLP, any defects in completed project components must be rectified by the contractor at their own expense.
The sewerage projects aim to address the critical need for proper sewerage and drainage systems, which require special attention during the planning, design and construction phases. Liquid waste, such as sanitary sewage and sullage from bathrooms, kitchens and washing areas, is either drained into public sewers or disposed of individually through waste disposal systems.
Proper maintenance of sewerage systems is essential to prevent serious health hazards caused by sewage backups, ensure effective and economical operation of facilities and build public trust and support for these systems. Maintenance activities include routine and preventive measures, which are more economical, and ensure the reliability of sewer facilities. Preventive maintenance involves regular inspections to avoid system breakdowns, clogged sewer lines, overflowing manholes or sewage backups into homes.
Officials said no person should enter manholes for cleaning purposes. The agency responsible must procure and deploy suitable equipment for sewer maintenance.