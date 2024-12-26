Telangana to upgrade sewerage systems in 101 urban local bodies

HYDERABAD: To address sewerage-related issues and construct new sewage treatment plants (STPs), the state government has planned to undertake sewerage projects in 101 urban local bodies (ULBs) under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) 2.0 at an estimated cost of Rs 994.52 crore.

For these 101 ULBs, the project works, to be executed by the Telangana Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department (PHMED), have been divided into nine divisions: Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy and Nalgonda. The selected agency, to be finalised within one or two months through a bidding process, will sign a separate agreement with each ULB for operations and maintenance (O&M) of both existing (where required) and new underground drainage (UGD) systems for a period of 10 years after the completion and commissioning of capital works under this project.

Sources said the sewerage projects will be implemented using the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) mode of contract. Under this model, the bidder will be responsible for designing, engineering and constructing all civil, electrical, electromechanical and instrumentation works, along with installing machinery, equipment and other components. They will also handle testing and commissioning of STPs for treatment and safe disposal of municipal wastewater, including O&M for 10 years, in compliance with effluent quality parameters as stipulated by the National Green Tribunal in its order dated April 30, 2019.