Two safari vehicles to help boost ecotourism efforts in Telangana

ADILABAD: Forest officials have intensified efforts to create a sustainable habitat for tigers in the Kawal Tiger Reserve. Meanwhile, there is also a special focus on developing the Luxettipet Range to boost tourism. For this, the government has sanctioned two safari vehicles for the Mancherial forest division.

A 28-km safari track has been established in the Luxettipet Range. The recent sighting of a tiger on this track has provided a significant boost to the department. Additionally, a 30-hectare grassy field has been developed along the track to serve as a water source for wildlife. A 1.5-km pipeline is being installed to pump water into this grassland, ensuring that wild animals, including Indian gaurs and spotted deer, have reliable access to water.

Tourists told to not feed wild animals

Efforts are also being made to raise grass plants and enhance water facilities in the forest. To protect wildlife and promote environmental sustainability, officials have taken measures to make the area plastic-free. Signboards have been installed to discourage tourists from feeding forest animals.

A tiger has been frequently spotted in the Muthyampally area under the Hajipur and Bellampally ranges, indicating the effectiveness of conservation efforts.

Luxettipet Range Officer Athe Subash stated that the two safari vehicles sanctioned by the government will soon be operational, further aiding tourism development in the forest range.

To attract tourists, the range offers viewpoints where various species of butterflies and birds can be observed.

Authorities are also working towards establishing a permanent habitat for tigers. The reserve is located just 3 km from the Mancherial district headquarters.

Recently, PCCF (HoFF) RM Dobriyal and wildlife warden Elusingh Meru along with district forest officials inspected the Mancherial forest division by traversing the safari track in one of the newly sanctioned vehicles.