CM Cup-2024 to commence today across Telangana from December 27

HYDERABAD: All arrangements are in place for the state-level CM Cup competitions to commence from December 27. The event, set to conclude on January 2, 2025, will see sportspersons compete for honours in 36 disciplines.

The sports events will be held at Hyderabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Khammam, Medak and Mahbubnagar, an official statement said.

It may be recalled that the government held competitions from December 7 to December 21 for sportspersons from village to district levels.

The stated aim of the competitions is to strengthen the rural sports sector of Telangana and thereby recognise rural sportspersons and encourage their talent. The state government has been reiterating its determination to produce world champions from villages. The statement said that the CM Cup-2024 will help achieve this aim.

The Telangana Sports Authority is working to summarise the information of more than two lakh athletes through the Games Management System, provide modern technological services to the athletes, provide modern technological features to the sports, and serve as a compass for the coming generation.