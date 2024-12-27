CM Revanth Reddy proposes, CWC adopts resolution on caste census

HYDERABAD: Pointing to the possibility of delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies in the country soon, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked the AICC to think strategically on the matter since states in south India will lose out if the exercise is done on the basis of population.

He said that the southern states should take very careful steps in the matter of delimitation and ensure that northern states do not gain unduly for their failure to control population growth.

Revanth was speaking during the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Belagavi in Karnataka.

During the meeting, he suggested that the CWC draft a resolution on the nationwide caste census and send it to the Union government. The CWC unanimously approved Revanth Reddy’s proposal.

The chief minister described the caste census in Telangana as a guide for the country. He suggested that the Congress should demand and fight for a nationwide caste census to be conducted along with the population Census next year.

Recalling that the Women’s Reservation Bill was introduced during the UPA regime, he asked the party leadership to campaign on that Bill to derive as much credit as possible.

Meanwhile, TPCC president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud state that the caste census will bring revolutionary changes in the country. He said: “At a time the BJP is doing politics of divisiveness in the name of caste and religion, caste census will be crucial.”

Mahesh recalled that Telangana has already started the process of caste census.