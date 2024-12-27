'History will indeed be kinder to you', Telangana politicians mourn on Manmohan Singh's death

HYDERABAD: The news of former prime minister Manmohan Singh passing away prompted immediate reactions of shock and grief from across the political spectrum in Telangana on Thursday, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy being among the first to tweet his condolences.

In a post on X (formerly twitter), Revanth wrote: “One of the greatest economists, leaders, reformer and above all, a humanitarian of our times Shri #ManmohanSingh ji is no more. A man of virtue, impeccable integrity, marked above all by a humane touch in decision-making, Dr Singh is one of true architects of new India. He showed how decency and class are much needed aspects of political & public life. He is a legend in whose passing away, India has lost a great son. Truly, in his own words, history will treat him far more kindly, and respectfully, than his own times perhaps did. My prayers and deepest condolence for the bereaved family members (sic)”.

BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao said the historic decision to carve out a separate Telangana state was taken when Manmohan Singh was the PM. KCR recalled his association as a minister in the Manmohan Singh Cabinet.

BRS had an alliance with Congress and joined the Union Cabinet to achieve a separate state, KCR recalled. Manmohan Singh extended full cooperation to separate Telangana, he said.

KCR recalled that Manmohan Singh successfully implemented economic reforms brought in by PV Narsimha Rao. He said the death of Manmohan Singh was an irreplaceable loss to the country.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao posted on X: “A silent architect of modern India, a visionary, a true intellectual, and a gracious human being! History will indeed be kinder and grateful to you. My heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji. His legacy will continue to inspire many generations to come. Rest in peace, Sir (sic)”.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar too recalled his association as an MP with Manmohan Singh in 15th Lok Sabha. Prabhakar said the role of Manmohan Singh in carving the separate Telangana state would be remembered forever.

Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Damodar Rajanarasimha, MP Mallu Ravi and others too expressed grief.