ICMR-NIN scientists get patent for menopausal care formulation

HYDERABAD: ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) scientists have been granted a patent for the innovative menstrual care formulation that addresses menopausal syndrome.

The research work was carried out by researcher Dr Vandana Singh, who worked under the mentorship of Dr B Dinesh Kumar, former scientist G and Head of Drug Division at the Institute.

Dr Vandana Singh, an Ayurveda clinician-turned researcher developed a Non-Hormonal Therapy (NHT) formulation based on her clinical experience and ancient Sanskrit literature and principles collaborating with Dr Dinesh Kumar, a pharmacologist.

Menopausal syndrome has become a growing concern, with traditional treatments like Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) associated with adverse effects such as vaginal bleeding, liver issues, and increased risks of breast cancer, heart disease, and stroke. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised restrictions on long-term HRT use and safer alternatives are urgently needed which are addressed by Dr Vandana’s Herbal Alternative Therapies.

The patented formulation, featuring indigenous grass as a key ingredient, follows Ayurveda principles and includes scientific validation. Key features include: Efficacy: Helps with osteoporosis, fatty liver, and metabolic syndrome; Safety: Non-carcinogenic, even with long-term use; Eco-friendliness: Cost-effective and sustainable.

The work has been recognized globally, including being shortlisted for the Alice and Albert Netter Prize 2023 by the European Society of Gynaecology.