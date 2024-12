KAMAREDDY: Mystery shrouds the death of a sub-inspector of police, a woman constable and a primary agriculture cooperative society (PACS) employee.

Police recovered the three bodies from Pedda Cheruvu in Adloor Yellareddy village in the Sadashivanagar police station limits in Kamareddy district on Thursday. The reasons for the deaths are not yet ascertained.

According to the police, the victims were identified as Bhiknoor SI Saathelli Saikumar (31), Bibipet police constable Kammari Shruthi (32) and PACS computer operator Thota Nikhil (28).

Two bodies were recovered around 12:30 am, while the body of the SI was found after day break.

Saikumar was a native of Kistapur village, Kolcharam mandal, Medak and served at Bibipet before being transferred to Bhiknoor. He is survived by his wife and a child.

Shruthi was a native of Gandhari and was divorced. Nikhil, hailing from Bibipet, worked as a computer operator at PACS. He also served at the local police station during Saikumar’s tenure.

Police said that the three of them were reported missing on Wednesday afternoon. By evening, their mobile phones were switched off near Pedda Cheruvu.

Police later identified the shoes and mobiles of two of the victims, and the car of the SI which was found parked near the tank.

On receiving information, police, Fire and Fisheries department personnel rushed to the lake and recovered the bodies from it.