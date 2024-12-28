Abused by stepfather, girl shifted to rehab centre

KARIMNAGAR: A student of Minority Residential School for Girls in Karimnagar has been shifted to the rehabilitation centre at Sakhi following her complaint that she was sexually abused by her stepfather when she had gone home for holidays recently.

The issue came to light when the minor girl brought to the notice of the school principal about her trauma. Based on her mother’s complaint to the Kothaplly police, a case under the POCSCO Act was registered against the girl’s stepfather. He was later arrested and sent to judicial remand.

The authorities of the Social Welfare Department shifted the girl from her school to the Sakhi centre, according to District Welfare Officer K Sabitha Kumari.

The Child Welfare Committee will take a decision soon on the girl’s future as she is unwilling to go home and wants to stay in the school hostel to continue her studies.

The officials are waiting for the medical report of the girl.

Meanwhile, District Minority Welfare Officer P Pavan Kumar has alerted the principals and staff of all minority schools to take steps to protect the girls from abuse.