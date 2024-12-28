Bhatti: His services to the country were invaluable

KHAMMAM: Expressing grief at the passing away of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday praised the late leader for his invaluable services to the nation.

In a message, Vikramarka recalled Manmohan Singh’s key role in putting India predominantly on the world map with his positive ideas and economic reforms. He expressed his deepest sympathy to Manmohan Singh’s family and friends in this time of grief.

I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, along with Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy also paid tributes to the former prime minister at his camp office in Khammam by garlanding a portrait of Manmohan Singh. Srinivasa Reddy recalled his services to the country in various capacities. “The country has lost a special person. The aspirations of 4.5 crore people of Telangana were fulfilled when he was the prime minister,” Srinivasa Reddy stated.

Former MP Nama Nageswara Rao too expressed grief over the demise of the former prime minister, saying that his death was a great loss for the country.