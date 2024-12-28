BJP leadership race heats up in Telangana with three contenders eyeing state president post

HYDERABAD: The race for the BJP state president post has picked up pace, with three leaders emerging as contenders. With the BJP high command expected to announce its decision by Sankranti, speculation within the saffron party ranks has intensified regarding the choice.

The frontrunners include Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender, and Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar. All three leaders have support from various factions within the party, leading to a hint of power struggles.

Arvind is known as a “firebrand leader” for his combative approach. His aggressive criticism of the BJP’s rivals, the BRS and Congress, has earned him this reputation. His strong connections with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and ties with national leaders in Delhi appear to give him a head start.

Rajender, the Malkajgiri MP, is relying on his political experience, strategic acumen, and ties with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, Payal Shankar has considerable support from senior leaders in the state, who view him as loyal, grounded, and well-connected with grassroots party workers.