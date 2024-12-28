DIET Khammam to get Rs 8.62 crore facelift with upgraded facilities, new course

KHAMMAM: The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Khammam is set to receive a facelift, as the state government has sanctioned Rs 8.62 crore for various developmental works.

The college was established in Tekulapalli, Khammam town, during 1990-1991 to encourage students to enhance their technical skills. It is one of two colleges in Telangana to receive the status of a Centre of Excellence.

According to sources, while the student strength has been increasing, the facilities have not been upgraded. The issue was brought to the attention of Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who took the initiative to secure the necessary funding.

The college principal, S. Sathyanarayana, stated that the institute currently offers only a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course. However, a Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) course and an Anganwadi center will be introduced soon, he added.

The government also plans to construct additional classrooms, washrooms, a library, a computer room, seminar halls, labs, a special education unit, a research center, and a compound wall. Existing buildings, the canteen, drinking water facilities, and the parking area will also be revamped, said the principal.

Tummala Nageswara Rao mentioned that the college has transformed thousands of unskilled students into skilled individuals. Officials had planned to lay the foundation stone for the new developmental works with Tummala, but the event was postponed due to the death of Manmohan Singh, sources said.