Fulfil promise of 42% quota to BCs or won’t allow local polls: Kavitha

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruti founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday demanded the Congress government, without delay, implement its promise of increasing BC reservations in local body elections to 42%, as outlined in the Kamareddy Declaration.

Declaring that the local body elections would not be allowed until this promise was implemented, she warned of “severe consequences” if the state government went ahead and conducted polls without addressing this demand.

On Friday, the MLC held a meeting with representatives of 43 BC communities at her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad and discussed strategies to pressure the government into acting on its promise.

She later announced a massive public meeting “Maha Dharna” at Indira Park on January 3 to add impetus to the movement for BC rights. The MLC made it clear that the state government must release BC population data and the report to be submitted by the Dedicated Commission before proceeding with the local body elections.

She warned that any deviation from these promises would lead to protests at mandal and district levels. Kavitha also demanded that the BJP-led Union government conduct a caste-based census for BCs as part of the upcoming national census.

Accusing both the state and Union governments of neglecting BC welfare, she alleged that several welfare schemes introduced by the previous BRS government have been halted by the ruling dispensation in Telangana.