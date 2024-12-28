It’s a loss to the nation, not just Singh’s family: CM

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar on Friday paid tributes to the mortal remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters later, the chief minister said that Manmohan Singh’s demise was a loss to the nation and not just to Singh’s family. He stated that Manmohan Singh strengthened the country ushering in liberalisation privatisation and globalisation.

Revanth recalled that the Manmohan Singh government brought in the Acts like Right to Education, Right to Information, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, and the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, besides finalising the nuclear deal for the country.

He added that Manmohan Singh’s name will be eternal.

Earlier in the day, Revanth posted on X: “From the edges of the abyss to the miraculous journey of the Indian economy, Manmohan Ji was the pioneer of this country. Your place in our hearts is eternal.”