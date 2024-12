HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) until December 31 in connection with the Formula-E race case.

Justice K Lakshman adjourned further hearing on Rama Rao’s criminal petition to the same date.

Rama Rao is the prime accused (Accused No.1) in the case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), under Sections 13(1)(a) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Sections 409 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

On December 20, the former IT minister filed a lunch motion petition, seeking directions to the ACB not to arrest him. Justice NV Shravan Kumar, who initially heard the plea, granted interim relief by directing the ACB to refrain from arresting the BRS Sircilla MLA until December 30. The court also instructed the ACB and complainant Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, to file counter affidavits.

In response, the ACB filed a counter affidavit asserting that the allegations and evidence presented in the complaint established a prima facie case against Rama Rao and others for misappropriation of public funds and breach of public trust.