Mystery over deaths of two cops, PACS staffer deepens as probe begins

KAMAREDDY: Two days after the mysterious death of Bhiknoor sub-inspector of police Saathelli Saikumar, Bibipet constable Kammari Shruthi and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) computer operator Thota Nikhil, the police have launched the arduous task of collecting clues to establish the reason for the deaths. The bodies of the three were found in the Pedda Cheruvu (tank) of Adlluru Yallareddy village under Sadhashivanagar police station limits on Thursday a day after the trio were reported missing.

The police found the belonging of the victims, including the car and footwear of the SI, on the bund of the tank on Wednesday and fished out the bodies of Shrithi and Nikhil the same night. The body of the SI was found the next day.

Cracking the mystery behind sensational deaths has become a challenge for the police as there is no iota of evidence. Even the family members of the victims had no idea what drove them to resort to the extreme step.

Sadhashivanagar SHO Bandi Santhosh Kumar and his team are investigating the case registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shruthi’s father Kammari Pundarikam.

As part of the investigation, the police team have stared recording the statements of family members of the deceased and decided to examine the call data of the trio and the postmortem report which is expected within 15 days before arriving at the possible cause of their deaths.

The investigating team is also planning to speak to the staff at the Bibipet police station where Saikumar had earlier worked in Bibipet to find out what kind of relationship he had with them, including Shruthi.

They are also looking at any romantic angel to the episode, if any. They are also trying to peace together what exactly happened on the night of Wednesday, including who came first and how they ended up in the water. They ended their lives on their own or anybody pushed them into the water. The team is also on the job of checking the CC footage of the places near the Pedda Cheruvu.

When contacted, Kamareddy Superintendent of Police Ch Sindhu Sharma said the Sadhashivanagar SHO is investigating the case. She said that the team will record the statements of family members of the victims.