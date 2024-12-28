Singh was instrumental in ORR becoming a reality

HYDERABAD: It was the efforts of former prime minister Manmohan Singh that led to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) — a mammoth infrastructure project that has significantly reshaped the landscape of the Hyderabad city — becoming a reality. The project which bolstered urban connectivity and spurred massive development, was facilitated by Japanese funding secured through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) during Singh’s tenure.

The late prime minister laid the foundation stone for the ORR on January 3, 2006, near Shamshabad on the city’s outskirts. The 158-km, eight-lane access-controlled expressway links key areas, such as Hitech City, the Nanakramguda Financial District, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and the IKP Knowledge Park. By creating orbital connectivity, the ORR has decongested Hyderabad’s arterial roads, spurring the city’s urban expansion.

The project received 80 billion yen (approximately Rs 3,123 crore) as a loan from JICA — a major part of the total cost of Rs 6,796 crore. According to a retired Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) official, securing external funding was challenging in those days, but Singh’s efforts ensured financial backing for the ORR. Formal agreements with Japan were concluded during Singh’s visit to Tokyo on October 22, 2008.

Designed as a road-cum-area development project, the ORR has spurred the establishment of residential and commercial infrastructure, including shopping malls, hospitals and entertainment centres. The ORR has transformed Hyderabad’s suburbs into well-connected urban hubs, enhancing the overall quality of life for residents.