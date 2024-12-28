Telangana High Court sentences Sub-Inspector to jail and fine for police negligence in arrest procedure

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of police negligence in adhering to the procedure under Section 41-A of the CrPC, the Telangana High Court on Friday sentenced Sub-Inspector Naresh Yadav of Tarigoppula police station in Jangaon district to one week of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000. The court also directed Yadav to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation to Golasu Narasaiah, whom he arrested without issuing the mandatory notice under Section 41-A.

Narasaiah was arrested despite the high court’s specific directive to issue a Section 41-A notice before any arrest in a case involving allegations of non-payment for a paddy stock.

At the request of the public prosecutor, the court suspended the sentence for a week, allowing Yadav to appeal.