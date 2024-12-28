Telangana tops major states in urban per capita consumption expenditure for 2023-24

HYDERABAD: Telangana stands at the top among 18 major states in average Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE)-Urban in 2023-24.

The MPCE indicator is considered significant among policymakers to determine the economic well-being of households, their consumption patterns on food and non-food items, inequality and poverty levels.

According to the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2023-24 released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday, Telangana’s average MPCE stood at Rs 8,978 (at current prices) for urban areas, much higher than the all-India average which stood at Rs 6,996. The corresponding figures for other major states were Rs 7,182 for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 8,165 for Tamil Nadu, Rs 8,076 for Karnataka, and Rs 7,363 for Maharashtra.

However, Telangana stands in fourth place among major states, lagging slightly behind in average MPCE for rural areas which is estimated to be Rs 5,435 (at current prices).

Kerala topped the list with an average MPCE for rural areas estimated at Rs 6,611, followed by Punjab and Tamil Nadu with an average MPCE of Rs 5,817 and Rs 5,701 respectively.

The average MPCE at the all-India level in 2023-24 stood at Rs 4,122 in rural areas and Rs 6,996 in urban areas (at current prices) thereby marking an increase of about 9% in rural areas and 8% in urban areas when compared to 2022-23 levels. It was also revealed that the urban-rural gap in consumption expenditure has come down to 70% in 2023-24 from 84% in 2011-12 indicating sustained growth of rural consumption in the country.