Telangana urges Brijesh Kumar Tribunal to prioritize water dispute terms over project-specific allocations

It continued: “In the event the Tribunal does not intend to hear the references simultaneously, the Further Terms of Reference may be given priority of hearing and taken up for final arguments first before proceeding with the reference under Section 89 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.”

The IA said that the fate and destiny of the millions of residents of AP and Telangana stand to be affected by the present case. “It would therefore be in the overall public interest that the present writ petition is taken up and decided at the earliest. The decision of this court would settle the matter relating to “Further Terms of Reference” pending before the KWDT-II before the commencement of the final arguments,” the IA said.

Differing with the objections raised by Andhra Pradesh, Telangana stated that the AP was attempting to facilitate the unhindered expansion of unauthorised constructions and the continued diversion of water outside the basin for as many years as possible.

For these reasons, AP is advocating for the Section 89 proceedings to be taken up first, thereby prejudicing the case and rights of Telangana, the IA said.

The reference under Section 89 of AP Reorganisation Act is intended for project-wise specific allocation, the further terms of reference given by the Centre under Section 3 of Interstate River Water Disputes Act are intended for equitable allocation of Krishna River water between sibling states, it said.